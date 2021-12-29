General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. 37,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,949. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of -183.27, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

