iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 247,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.