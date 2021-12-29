Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Quilter Plc’s 9th Largest Position

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $78,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $644.69. 7,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $637.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

