Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CWCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,185. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

