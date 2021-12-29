TERA (TERA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $88,075.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $88,075.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

