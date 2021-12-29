Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.02 Million

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $61.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.25 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 646,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

