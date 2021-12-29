Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.02 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $61.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.25 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 646,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.