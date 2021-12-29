Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $23.86 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,965 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $135.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

