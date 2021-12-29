Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,591,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,751.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.52. 21,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,937. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.