Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 52 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $254.75. 11,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,262. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

