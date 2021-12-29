U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

