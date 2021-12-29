Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,488. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $427.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

