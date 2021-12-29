Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.85 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Selfkey has a market cap of $60.85 million and approximately $25.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

