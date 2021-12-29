Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $128.30

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. 36,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.