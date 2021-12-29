HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 3,964,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20. HUYA has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.