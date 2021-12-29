Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $181,076.17 and approximately $28.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

