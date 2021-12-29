SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $365.64

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $365.64 and last traded at $364.84, with a volume of 3000336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

