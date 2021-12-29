Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,988. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.