Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price at $53.58

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 333,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.