SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High at $365.64

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $365.64 and last traded at $364.84, with a volume of 3000336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.91 and its 200-day moving average is $350.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

