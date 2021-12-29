UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.19

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $93.13, with a volume of 5878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.42.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

