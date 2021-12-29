Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.78

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 35284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

ENIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

