Platform Technology Partners Purchases 786 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,624. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

