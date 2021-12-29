Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

