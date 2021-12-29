Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 610,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 491,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $270.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

