Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

