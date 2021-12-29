Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price at $21.84

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,254. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

