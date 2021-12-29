Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 155,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,922. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

