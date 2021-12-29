TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $99,641.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,756.15 or 1.01010574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.01167962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

