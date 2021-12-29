DeversiFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $556,534.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (CURRENCY:DVF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $171.85 million and $556,534.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00015053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.77 or 0.07831849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,266.76 or 0.99975451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051385 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi . The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeversiFi Coin Trading

