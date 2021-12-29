Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $100,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $646.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $637.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

