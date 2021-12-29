Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.83. 29,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.49 and its 200-day moving average is $390.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.50 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

