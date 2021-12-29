Polker (PKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.59 or 0.07870538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,435.94 or 1.00292026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

