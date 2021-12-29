Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 154,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $565.58. 37,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,548. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.26 and a 200 day moving average of $466.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

