Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $348.92. 6,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.