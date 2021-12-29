Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$153.29

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

Shares of X traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,276. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$130.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.