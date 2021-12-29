Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). LivePerson posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. 21,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

