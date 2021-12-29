Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $105.08

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 55,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,797. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

