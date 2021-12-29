Arqma (ARQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $783.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Arqma has a market cap of $542,523.51 and approximately $783.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,278.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.05 or 0.07881080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00314579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00922406 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.42 or 0.00449290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00257978 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,868,960 coins and its circulating supply is 11,824,417 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.