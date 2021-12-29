REPO (REPO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $1.50 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.77 or 0.07831849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,266.76 or 0.99975451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051385 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

