$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 65,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,390. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

