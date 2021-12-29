CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.50

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 413,241 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £54.45 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.62.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

