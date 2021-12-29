agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 31,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,992. agilon health has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $4,721,816.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

