City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 2,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

