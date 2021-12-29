NFTb Price Tops $0.25 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTb has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.59 or 0.07870538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,435.94 or 1.00292026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051149 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

