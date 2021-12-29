SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.85

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $18.85. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

