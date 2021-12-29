Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 31,933 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,933 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,308. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

