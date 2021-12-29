Novacoin Hits Market Cap of $399,025.79 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $399,025.79 and approximately $210.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,820.53 or 1.01105152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.01223338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.