Quilter Plc Sells 237,999 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237,999 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of -183.27, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

