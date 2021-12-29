Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

