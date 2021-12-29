Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 11,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.